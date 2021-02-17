'Abide by Defense Orders' Jordan Cabinet Tells The Public as it Registers High Covid Cases

Eighteen COVID-19 deaths and 2,657 virus cases were recorded in the Kingdom on Tuesday, increasing the caseload to 352,219, the government announced.

The new fatalities took the Kingdom’s coronavirus death toll to 4,491, according to a joint statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

The cases comprised 1,649 infections in Amman, 226 in Irbid, including seven in Ramtha District, 217 in Zarqa, 195 in Balqa, 78 in Karak, 59 in Ajloun, 52 in Aqaba, 50 in Madaba, 48 in Jerash, 33 in Tafileh, 26 in Maan, including four cases in Petra District, and 24 in Mafraq.

The statement added that there are currently 18,217 active COVID-19 cases in Jordan.

A total of 130 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday, taking the number of patients currently receiving care for COVID-19 in hospitals to 718, the statement said, adding that 90 recovered patients left hospitals.

The statement revealed that the number of isolation beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Monday totalled 596, registering an occupancy rate of 15 per cent, while a total of 159 ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, at a rate of 18 per cent.

A total of 64 ventilators were used for treating COVID-19 patients, at an occupancy rate of 7 per cent.



The statement added that 1,280 recoveries were registered in hospitals and home quarantine on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 329,511.

A total of 32,347 virus tests were also conducted on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of coronavirus tests administered since the outbreak of the pandemic to 4,266,806, with the share of tests returning a positive result, known as positive rate, standing at 8.21 per cent, the statement added.

The Ministry of Health has renewed its call on the public to abide by defence orders, as well as to adhere to precautionary measures, mainly wearing face masks and avoiding holding gatherings that exceed 20 people, according to the statement.

The ministry also called on the public to follow its awareness campaigns and register for receiving the vaccine.

