About 133 Test Covid-Positive in The Tokyo Olympics

The number of COVID-19 cases at the Tokyo Olympics has risen to 133, organizers said on Sunday, as the major sports event continued in Japan’s capital.

An unidentified overseas visitor has tested positive for Covid-19 at the Tokyo Olympics athletes' village, organizers said. https://t.co/I7xg7VzFsY — CNN (@CNN) July 17, 2021

According to the organization committee, 10 more people, who came to the country for the Olympics, tested positive for the virus.



It was further noted that one of the athletes diagnosed with the virus was housed in Tokyo's Olympic district.

Among the infected are six officials, one contractor employee, and a press member. They were all put in quarantine.