Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Receives Israeli Prime Minister

ALBAWABA - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has concluded a four-hour meeting with the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammad Ben Zayed, Monday. It is reported that two-and-a-half hours were held on a one-to-one basis as stated on the social media.

The Israeli Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to the UAE. The visit began on Sunday night where he was met by the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He welcomed Bennett upon his arrival at the Presidential Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport with full guards of honor.



This is the first time an Israeli premier visits the UAE since the signing of the Abraham Accord in late 2020 between Abu Dhabi and Israeli that took place in Washington under the now ex-president Donald Trump.

This is seen as the first-ever public meeting between the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and an Israeli leader and the news is being covered by many world media networks including CNN. Israelis are seeing the meeting, which is being held two discuss bilateral relations between the two countries as a "historic" event and development.



News on social media says that now former Israel Prime Minister sought four times to visit the UAE after the signing of the Abraham Accord but these were unsuccessful with the last being at least minute attempt that had to cancelled because Jordan wouldn't give him clearence to fly over its airspace.

A statement released by the Bennett office described the talks as "historic", adding that the discussions touched upon their bilateral relations and Iran’s nuclear file according to Anadolu but that no further details were provided about the meeting.



Bennett's official visit to the UAE was upon an invitation from bin Zayed. He becomes the first visit by an Israeli premier to the Gulf nation and it comes at a time when Israel is stressing its opposition to a new deal between world powers and Iran on Tehran’s nuclear program.

Last year, the UAE signed a US-sponsored agreement to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel. The Gulf state was joined by three other Arab states – Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan – in normalizing ties with Tel Aviv. Palestinians blasted the move as a “stab in the back," the Turkish news agency reported.

