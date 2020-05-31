Abu Dhabi to Provide Free Coronavirus Tests in High-density Areas Across The UAE

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has announced it will provide coronavirus tests for free in areas with high-density populations across the emirate, state news agency WAM reported.

The campaign, which is part of the UAE’s national screening program, aims to test those who live in crowded housing.

The UAE earlier committed to ensuring easy access to healthcare services for all people, including those who are most vulnerable to the pandemic.

The new initiative comes as the country records 726 new cases of COVID-19, taking total number of infections to 33,896.

There have been 449 patients recover, according to a government spokesperson Farida Al-Hosani, raising total recoveries to 17,546.

Al-Hosani emphasized the importance of collective responsibility, especially as the UAE continues to ease restrictions.

“It is possible the number of infections may increase; it all hinges on how people abide by the precautionary measures. Therefore, the responsibility is collective to ensure public safety and healthy,” she said.

