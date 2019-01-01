Is Pentagon's Dana White's Decision to Leave Related to Resignation of Defence Secretary James Mattis?

Dana White may be resigning because James Mattis is quitting his job as Defense Secretary in February 2019 (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Dana White Disable alert for Pentagon Follow >

Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said Monday she would be stepping down from her position in U.S. President Donald Trump's administration after just over a year and a half in the role.

"I appreciate the opportunity afforded to me by this administration to serve alongside [Defense] Secretary [James] Mattis, our Service members and all the civilians who support them. It has been my honor and privilege. Stay safe and God bless," White said on Twitter.

White's departure is the latest in a string of high-profile resignations from the Trump administration. Mattis announced his resignation earlier this month after Trump decided to withdraw American troops from Syria.

Brett McGurk, the U.S. special envoy for the global coalition to defeat Daesh, announced his departure the next day.

White was occasionally a source of controversy during her time as Pentagon spokeswoman. She came under investigation in August after reports surfaced that she had been using staff to run personal errands.

The reasoning behind White's departure remains unclear, but the Pentagon announced that Charles Summers Jr. will assume the role in an acting capacity beginning Tuesday.

Prior to this appointment, Summers served under White in the Pentagon's public affairs office.