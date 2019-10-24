Afghan FM Resigns Because of Being Sidelined by President

Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani tendered his resignation on Wednesday following differences with President Ashraf Ghani, who Rabbani accused of sidelining him.

His departure may not affect Ashraf’s already weak government because Rabbani was disqualified from office by Parliament three years ago, and served as acting minister on the basis of an order by the president.

Rabbani is an ally of Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, who shares power with Ghani and is the president’s election rival.

Rabbani’s resignation comes weeks ahead of the possible formation of a new government if an election winner is announced.

“During my time, the working environment in the National Unity Government was not good from the start,” he wrote in his resignation letter.





“I witnessed parallel structures being created and have seen essential institutions — key pillars of the system — pushed to the side.”

The presidential palace had no immediate comment about Rabbani’s resignation or his allegations, which according to his supporters include being barred from attending conferences and events overseas that fall under his remit.

Part of Rabbani’s differences with Ghani surfaced openly earlier this month when Rabbani’s office welcomed Pakistani efforts regarding the Afghan peace process, which included a warm reception in Islamabad to a visiting Taliban delegation. The Afghan presidential palace openly opposed Pakistan’s warm welcome of the delegation.

