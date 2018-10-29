Afghan Kabul Blast Result in Bomber, Policemen and 6 Others Killed

An Afghan Independent Election Commission (IEC) official scans a voter with a biometric device at a polling centre for the country's legislative election in Kandahar province on October 27,2018. (JAWED TANVEER / AFP)

A bomb attack hits near the head office of Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) in the capital, Kabul, leaving multiple casualties.

A bomber, who was on foot, blew up at 8:00 a.m. local time on Monday near a vehicle at the gate of the IEC’s sprawling compound located near an arterial road in Kabul.

The attacker was “identified and gunned down by police before reaching his target,” Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid told reporters.

One police officer was killed and six others, including election workers and policemen, were wounded in the blast.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast, which took place as thousands of ballot boxes are being delivered to the IEC following the war-torn county’s parliamentary elections.

The long-delayed parliamentary elections, which were held over two weekends, were targeted in some 250 militant attacks across the country, which killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 100 others.

Figures by the electoral body indicate that around four million people risked voting in the parliamentary elections, which the Taliban militant group had vowed to attack.

The ballot was also marred by lengthy delays at polling stations and allegations of fraud.

People in Kandahar Province went to the polls on Saturday, while elections have yet to be held in central Ghazni Province, which is still reeling from the Taliban’s takeover in August.

Preliminary results of nationwide voting are not expected before mid-November.

The elections in Afghanistan have been regarded as a major test for the government as the Taliban militants wreak havoc across much of the country.

The US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 as part of Washington’s so-called war on terror. The war toppled the militant group; however, some 17 years on, the Taliban are still active in two-thirds of the country and involved in widespread militancy, killing thousands of civilians as well as Afghan and US forces despite the presence of US-led foreign troops.

To add to the war-torn country’s woes, Daesh has also established a foothold in eastern and northern Afghanistan.

The terrorist group has mostly been populating the eastern province of Nangarhar, from where it has carried out high-profile brutal attacks at major population centers across the country.

