The Afghan Lawn Had Two Oath Ceremonies. So Who is The President?

Drama unfolded in Kabul as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival Abdullah Abdullah decided to hold contrasting oath-taking ceremonies for the top office Monday with tight security in place.

The oath-taking ceremony for Ghani at the Arg palace -- the presidency, was scheduled for early morning around 9.00 a.m. (0430GMT), but it was postponed for undeclared reasons.

"The oath-taking ceremony would take place in the afternoon," the president's spokesman, Sediq Seddiqi tweeted.

At a distance of few meters, Ghani's electoral rival and power-sharing Chief Executive Abdullah had hundreds of chairs arranged in the lawns of his Safedar palace for his self-styled oath taking as he disputed the September 2019 election results declaring Ghani as the winner.

One of Abdullah's aides, Fazal Manavi said preparations are complete for the oath-taking at Safedar.

"No one should have underestimated our commitment to genuine democracy & our resolve to uphold rule of law. Our track record of self-denial & compromise should not have given cause to anyone to take us for granted. Invalidation of all fraudulent votes is the way out!" Abdullah said in a tweet.

Both Ghani and Abdullah have invited each other, Kabul-based diplomats and key political figures for the oath-taking ceremonies.

The presidency also invited guests from Pakistan, including Pashtun Tahafuz Movement leaders -- parliamentarians Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazeer.

