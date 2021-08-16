Afghani Education Minister Rangina Hamidi Vows to Stay in Kabul and Fight

ALBAWABA - The Afghani Education Minister Rangina Hamidi is refusing to leave her office after the Taliban take over of Afghanistan and Kabul.
She is going about her business in a usual manner despite the other top officials and dignitaries leaving the country.
Afghan’s Minister Of Education; Hamidi is still going to her office😳— UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) August 16, 2021
Refusing to leave like other VIPs, she was shocked that the President fled & has vowed to remain in Kabul & keep trying her best to give women access to education.
She is my Hero Of The Week! pic.twitter.com/lzJxGAFDtZ
Social media reports Hamidi is shocked that Ashraf Ghani has fled the country. She promises to remain in Kabul to fight for women education.
🇦🇫 — FOOTAGE: Horrifying video shows Afghan citizens in Kabul airport trying to climb into planes as they try to flee the country amid the Taliban takeover.— Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) August 16, 2021
pic.twitter.com/HJnAI2Haho
