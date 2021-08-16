  1. Home
  3. Afghani Education Minister Rangina Hamidi Vows to Stay in Kabul and Fight

Published August 16th, 2021 - 07:21 GMT
Afghani Education Minister Rangina Hamidi
Afghani Education Minister Rangina Hamidi (twitter.com)

ALBAWABA -  The Afghani Education Minister Rangina Hamidi is refusing to leave her office after the Taliban take over of Afghanistan and Kabul.

She is going about her business in a usual manner despite the other top officials and dignitaries leaving the country.

Social media reports Hamidi is shocked that Ashraf Ghani has fled the country. She promises to remain in Kabul to fight for women education.

 

Tags:AfghanistanKabulAshraf Ghani

