Afghanis Outside Tehran's Pakistani Embassy Shout 'Death to Taliban'

Trending on the social media is the protest outside the Pakistani Embassy in Tehran going now.

Sep. 7 - #Tehran - #Iran

Afghan nationals in Tehran gathered outside Pakistan's Embassy to protest against Pakistan's interference in #Afghanistan.

Chanters, both men and women, are shouting “death to the Taliban….death to Afghanistan” in response to the Panjshir protests against the Taliban.

Freedom, Freedom, Freedom

All the blood that we gave you. All the nights that we spent till the morning to reach you.

All the days we cried to see you on the streets. How can we find you?



There were also other slogans that were chanted: “Death to Pakistan” were also made by Afghani protestors who were joined by Iranians in the protest.

They are supporting Panjshir that lies on the north-east of the country and lies on the border with Pakistan.

Iran hosts up to 1 million Afghani refugees and does not want more. But the Tehran protest is being made all over the world by Afghanis.