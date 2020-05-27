Afghanistan to Free 900 Taliban Prisoners

The government in Afghanistan said Tuesday it will release 900 more Taliban prisoners as part of a cease-fire agreement with the militant group.

The Afghan government has so far released 1,100 prisoners in small groups but its plan to free 900 is the most it has released at one time.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he plans to release about 2,000 more.



The Taliban was promised as part of a peace deal signed with U.S. negotiators in February 5,000 captured fighters would be released.

The Taliban announced a cease-fire last weekend to mark the end of the Muslim month of Ramadan.

The group welcomed the release of more prisoners and promised to do the same for government fighters it has in custody. Authorities say it's only released about 100 so far.

