Afghanistan: Suicide Bomb Explodes in Kabul Market

Strong explosion was heard in the capital of Afghanistan on Tuesday, local news agency Aamaj News reported.
#BREAKING— Aamaj News
Kabul explosion, details to follow
According to media sources, the suicide bombing hit a local market in Kabul's Quwa e Markaz neighborhood.
A video was shared with a huge brown smoke seen covering the area.
No further details to the blast have been reported yet and no official statement is released.
