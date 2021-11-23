  1. Home
  3. Afghanistan: Suicide Bomb Explodes in Kabul Market

Published November 23rd, 2021 - 11:14 GMT
suicide bombing in Kabul
A suicide bombing hit a local market in Kabul. (Twitter)

Strong explosion was heard in the capital of Afghanistan on Tuesday, local news agency Aamaj News reported.

According to media sources, the suicide bombing hit a local market in Kabul's Quwa e Markaz neighborhood.

A video was shared with a huge brown smoke seen covering the area.

No further details to the blast have been reported yet and no official statement is released.

