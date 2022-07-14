  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Africa Asks? NATO's 10000 Strikes on Libya

Africa Asks? NATO's 10000 Strikes on Libya

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published July 14th, 2022 - 07:57 GMT
NATO Bombing of Libya
NATO Bombing of Libya (AFP file Photo)

ALBAWABA - Trending in Africa is the deadly subject of Libya which doesn't seem to be going anywhere soon.

The bombing of the country by NATO jets in 2011 continues to make headways, serving a bloody and grim reminder of what happened during the Arab Spring heartache.

Its from one "Africa Archives" account that is actually quite beguiling despite the years of bygone history:

Its like we are visiting a horrendous past we are forced to remember, the fall of a regime by external forces:

And then there is this jab by a very interesting fellow:

And then there is the resources of Libya:

And this take that is quite revealing:

And this one about the casualties. The war on Libya was an oddity in many ways:

And the follow up:

And then Gaddafi come unto the scene:

And then there is the divergence into Africa:

And there's this angle:

And this take:

So the jest of the exercise is to starts on Libya, focuses on NATO bombing, diverts into Africa and then go into American actions on different parts of the world. Deadly mayhem!

Tags:LibyaNATOGhanaMuammar Gaddafi

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...