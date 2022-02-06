  1. Home
  3. African Union Suspends Israeli 'Observer Status' Till Further Study 

ALBAWABA - News websites on the social media have been buzzing  with many saying the African Union conference in Addis Ababa has revoked its decision to grant Israel "Observor Status"  in the pan-African organization. 

However, some say including those by AFP states that the African Union has suspended a debate on whether to withdraw Israel’s accreditation. This is to avoid a vote that risked creating an unprecedented rift within the 55-member bloc, diplomats are telling the French news agency.


“The Israel question has been suspended for now and instead there will be a committee set up to study the issue,” one of the diplomats says. 


 

