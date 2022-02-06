African Union Suspends Israeli 'Observer Status' Till Further Study 

ALBAWABA - News websites on the social media have been buzzing with many saying the African Union conference in Addis Ababa has revoked its decision to grant Israel "Observor Status" in the pan-African organization.

Heeding a Palestinian appeal, the African Union convening in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, today unanimously adopted a decision to suspend granting Israel observer status in the Union.

However, some say including those by AFP states that the African Union has suspended a debate on whether to withdraw Israel’s accreditation. This is to avoid a vote that risked creating an unprecedented rift within the 55-member bloc, diplomats are telling the French news agency.

#Israel was NOT suspended from the African Union, rather the vote on Israel's status was deferred for a year.



“The Israel question has been suspended for now and instead there will be a committee set up to study the issue,” one of the diplomats says.

Following diplomatic pressure from #Algeria and South Africa, the African Union decides to suspend Israel's Observer Status.



A committee of seven Presidents of Member States (including Tebboune) is established by the AU to investigate the issue & submit a policy recommendation.




