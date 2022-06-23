After All The Fighting Libya Still Wants to Reconcile

Libya's Presidential Council on Thursday launched a strategy for national reconciliation amid a deep political crisis in the country.

"Libya needs national efforts to draw it away from foreign interference” Mohamed al-Menfi, head of the council, said in a speech during a ceremony held in the capital Tripoli.

“It is time for Libyans to reconcile,” he added.

A number of foreign ambassadors were present at the ceremony, which was also attended by al-Menfi’s two deputies.

"Many countries have suffered from division and rift, but they triumphed by will and determination,” al-Menfi added.

Libya has been plagued by turmoil and divisions since the 2011 ouster of strongman Muammar Gaddafi.

A last round of UN-sponsored talks was held in Egypt last week, in an effort to reach a consensus on the constitutional framework to hold Libya’s long-awaited elections.

Libyans are still waiting for the stalled polls to take place in the hope that the vote will contribute to ending years of armed conflict that have plagued the oil-rich country.