After Bad Vibes Iran's Vienna Nuclear Talks Set Resume

ALBAWABA - After months of gesticulations the Vienna nuclear talks between Iran and the 4+1 states (UK, France, Russia, China plus Germany) are set to re-start again in the Austrian capital.

Iran's indirect talks with the United States on reviving the 2015 nuclear pact will resume soon, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told a joint news conference with the EU's foreign policy chief in Tehran according to AFP.

"We are prepared to resume talks in the coming days. What is important for Iran is to fully receive the economic benefits of the 2015 accord," said Amirabdollahian on Saturday, adding that he had held a "long but positive meeting" with the European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

The United States is participating indirectly in the Vienna talks through their European partners but they are being informed of all decisions and negotiations.

Before, it was all negative vibes that they talks were reaching a dead end and the prospect of their revival was dim - news that was being conveyed by the US envoy in charge of the Iran file Robert Malley but not now. Everyone is putting a positive face after the EU's Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell visit to Tehran alongside with a team from the European Union lead by Enrique Mora who is the chief delegate to the nuclear talks in Vienna.

For the Iranian side the visit was lead by Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, National Security Council Chief Ali Shamkhani and Ali Bagheri Kani who is the chief Iranian negotiator in Vienna.

From the pictures on the social media and the press conference that followed between Amir-Abdollahian and Borrell, the situation seem positive and both sides are eager to get back to the negotiating table.

Iran's Foreign Minister said: "We hope that in the wake of bilateral relations with European countries and in the continuation of the talks and agreements we had with Borrell, we will see the development and progress of relations," he said in a press conference held on Saturday.

"We discussed the continuation of negotiations on the removal of the sanctions between Iran and other parties," and "we are ready to resume negotiations in the coming days."

The EU foreign policy chief said his trip to Tehran has a main goal that is to break the stalemate and reduce tensions over the JCPOA negotiations, and to create a new incentive and opportunity to put the talks back on track, the mehrnews news agency.

These talks which started last April have followed a a "fit-and-start" fashion. While all parties agree Iran needs to get back to the 2015 nuclear deal (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and in a bid to put a stop to Iran's nuclear activity, many like Israel and less so Saudi Arabia are making no secret of the fact it sees JCPOA as a bad deal that needs to be scrapped.