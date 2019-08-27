After Israeli Strikes: Iraq Would Not be Turned into a Conflict Zone

Iraq said Monday it would not allow the country to turn into a conflict zone after ammunition depots of the Hashd al-Shaabi paramilitary force were targeted by airstrikes.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the country’s top diplomat, Mohamed Ali al-Hakim, held talks with the U.S., U.K., China, Russia and Germany along with some Arab countries.

Al-Hakim stressed the protection of Iraq’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and said the government would not allow the country to be dragged into a regional crisis.

Emphasizing that Iraq would stick to good relations with bordering countries, he said it would take relevant judiciary and diplomatic measures through the UN Security Council if the country’s sovereignty was violated.





Multiple ammunition depots of Hashd al-Shaabi units were targeted between July 19 and Aug. 25. The Shia paramilitary group accused Israel of carrying out the attacks.

Iraqi President Barham Salih said an investigation into the airstrikes was underway.

Abu Mahdi Muhandis, deputy chairman of Hashd al-Shaabi, said on Aug. 21 that the U.S. was responsible for the attacks and had used four Israeli drones to target Hashd al-Shaabi and Iraqi military bases.

The same day, Falih Alfayyadh, chairman of Hashd al-Shaabi and Iraq’s National Security Council advisor, said the attack was planned from “outside” but added that Muhandis’ statement did not reflect the official view of the paramilitary organization.

Alfayyadh refrained from openly accusing the U.S. and Israel of carrying out the attacks.

In addition, the U.K.-based Asharq Al-Awsat daily alleged that the Tel Aviv administration got approval from the U.S. and Russia and struck Iranian missile and ammunition depots in Iraq.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Aug. 20 that Iran’s military elements in Iraq were targeted by the country’s army in July.

This article has been adapted from its original source.