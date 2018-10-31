After Netanyahu's Oman Trip Poll Shows 41% of Israelis Not Interested in Visiting Arab States

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan (R) laughs as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) (AFP)

Following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Oman, a new poll revealed that 41 percent of Israelis have no interest in visiting any Arab country.

The poll was carried out by Mitvim – The Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies, a left-leaning think tank based in Ramat Gan.

According to the poll outcomes, 13 percent said they would like to visit the United Arab Emirates while 12 percent said Egypt, eight percent said Jordan and six percent would like to travel to Lebanon or Saudi Arabia.

The poll shows that Israelis generally believe in the potential of relations between Israel and the Middle East as nearly 70 percent of respondents believe that “regional cooperation between Israel and other countries in the Middle East” is possible while 19 percent believe it is not possible.

Moreover, the public believes it is important for Israel to establish cooperation with Egypt and Saudi Arabia, but 28 percent of Israelis believe that Israel should not push ahead with cooperation with Arab states.

The poll focused on public opinion in regards to Israeli-Palestinian relations.

According to the results, half of the Israelis support negotiations with the Palestinian Authority (50 percent support, 36 percent oppose) while the majority (51 percent) oppose negotiations with Hamas on a settlement in Gaza Strip, (32 percent support it, however).

Similarly, 49 percent of the respondents support Netanyahu's position and believe that progress in relations with the Arab countries will occur without the peace process with the Palestinians.

On the other hand, 33 percent believe that progress will take place only after the progression of the peace process.

