After The Taliban Takeover: Hundreds Try to Board Planes in Kabul Airport

ALBAWABA – With the fall of Kabul to the Taliban hundreds of Afghanis flock to the Hamid Karazi International Airport in the capital to try to seek flights out of the Afghanistan.
किसी तरह निकल जाएँ बस!— Umashankar Singh उमाशंकर सिंह (@umashankarsingh) August 16, 2021
Location : Kabul Airport
Courtesy : Unknow pic.twitter.com/hp2RTxsvNM
Meanwhile thousands gather outside the airport trying to get in after hearing rumors that Canada is taking Afghanis without visas.They are only few flights that are leaving and Afghanis are making sure they will be on one of them.
This could become Fall of Saigon 2.0 or worse — the Fall of Kabul and the massive throngs of people trying to flee at Kabul Airport. Can’t blame them. Where are the international support to send passenger jets to airlift them all out?! #Kabul pic.twitter.com/GamVlDejdJ— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) August 16, 2021
Thousands of people gathered outside Kabul’s airport, after hearing false rumors that planes were taking people to Canada without visas. Guards firing in the air to disperse crowds, but thousands more arriving, in cars and on foot. pic.twitter.com/lUlAtaImcW— Matthieu Aikins (@mattaikins) August 16, 2021
The fall of Kabul and Afghanistan comes 20 years after US troops set foot in the country to shore up the government. US president Joe Biden is being blamed for the fall of the existing government of Ashraf Ghani who fled the country.
Chaotic scenes continue at Kabul Airport. Overnight people slept on the plane, ripped seats off etc etc. We are still seeing thousands of people on the tarmac. No flights can take off. Where the hell are the Americans (who had promised security)?? This is Saigon on steroids pic.twitter.com/XzMwM8ENxX— Saad Mohseni (@saadmohseni) August 16, 2021
