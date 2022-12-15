  1. Home
  Air pollution in Iran kills nearly 42,000 people

Smog engulfs buildings in Iran's capital Tehran, on November 22, 2021.

ALBAWABA - Pollution is a clear as proved by the latest report from Iran which states that nearly 42,000 people have died from pollution in 2021.

"More than 41,700 people died in the country in 2021 due to particulate matter of 2.5 microns or smaller," Iranian MP Somayeh Rafiei said on Wednesday, citing a report by the World Bank according to Anadolu.

This piece of news is trending on the social media. The economic consequences of this news is staggering stating that Iran's air pollution had caused $7 billion-$11 billion in annual damage, while indirect costs had yet to be calculated according to the Turkish news agency. 

One of the immediate effects of air pollution have been the forcing of incessant school closures in the country.

