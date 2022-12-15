Air pollution in Iran kills nearly 42,000 people

ALBAWABA - Pollution is a clear as proved by the latest report from Iran which states that nearly 42,000 people have died from pollution in 2021.

Air pollution in Iran: About 42 thousand people died https://t.co/lmtjjUHsFl — Hanlire (@HanlireCom) December 15, 2022

"More than 41,700 people died in the country in 2021 due to particulate matter of 2.5 microns or smaller," Iranian MP Somayeh Rafiei said on Wednesday, citing a report by the World Bank according to Anadolu.

Nearly 42,000 people died in #Iran due to air pollution in 2021, according to a member of the environmental committee in the country's parliament.https://t.co/wYYDIsDJVL — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) December 15, 2022

This piece of news is trending on the social media. The economic consequences of this news is staggering stating that Iran's air pollution had caused $7 billion-$11 billion in annual damage, while indirect costs had yet to be calculated according to the Turkish news agency.

Air pollution in Iran: About 42 thousand people died https://t.co/lmtjjUHsFl — Hanlire (@HanlireCom) December 15, 2022

One of the immediate effects of air pollution have been the forcing of incessant school closures in the country.