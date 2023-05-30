Airstrike kills 1 in Russia's Belgorod region

ALBAWABA - One killed, two injured in an airstrike in Russia's Belgorod Region, AFP reported citing local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Tuesday night.

Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack that targeted a center for displaced people in Belgorod Region on Tuesday night.

The governor continued saying that the injured people are in intensive care in a "serious condition."

"Ukrainian armed forces fired artillery at a center for displaced people housing elderly civilians and children... a security guard was killed and two people were injured," the governor Vyacheslav Gladkov revealed in a short video posted on Telegram.

Earlier today, Moscow was targeted by multiple drone that hit two residential buildings leaving minor damage, Russian media revealed on Tuesday morning.