Aisha Musa Quits Sudan's Sovereign Council. Why?

Published May 23rd, 2021 - 06:32 GMT
civilian member of Sudan's sovereign council
Aisha Mousa, a civilian member of Sudan's sovereign council attends a press conference after being sworn-in, in the capital Khartoum on August 21, 2019.(EBRAHIM HAMID/AFP/Getty Images)
Aisha Musa accuses military of excluding council’s civilian component in decision-making

A civilian member in Sudan’s ruling sovereign council has resigned over the killing of two protesters in front of the army headquarters earlier this month.

Addressing a news conference in the capital Khartoum on Saturday, Aisha Musa announced to step down, accusing the military of excluding the council’s civilian component in decision-making.

 

“The transitional government has violated the constitutional declaration by delaying the formation of the legislative assembly and commissions on justice, corruption, peace and others,” Musa said.

At least two people were killed and more than 30 injured on May 12 as Sudanese protesters demanded justice for more than 100 people killed on June 3, 2019 in front of the army headquarters.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

