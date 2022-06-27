  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Al Burhan Arrives on Ethiopia's Border After Death of 8 Sudanese Soldiers

Al Burhan Arrives on Ethiopia's Border After Death of 8 Sudanese Soldiers

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published June 27th, 2022 - 07:46 GMT
Sudanese Army
President of the Sudanese Transitional Council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, attends an army exercise on the outskirts of the capital Khartoum on October 30, 2019. / AFP / ASHRAF SHAZLY

Sources confirmed that the Sudanese Army general and the President of the Sudanese Transitional Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan arrived in al-Fashaga area along the Sudanese-Ethiopian border following the killing of 8 Sudanese prisoners in Ethiopia.

Sudanese authorities warned of a harsh response after Ethiopia's killing of seven troops and one civilian who were jailed in Ethiopia, local Sudanese media revealed on Monday.

Furthermore, the Sudanese Armed Forces affirmed that Ethiopia won't get away with this crime which was described as 'treachery', and emphasized that the Sudanese army will respond strongly to this massacre.

According to sources, the tension between Sudan and Ethiopia is expected to further rise after the death of 7 soldiers and a civilian at the hands of Ethiopian army forces.

Tags:Sudanese ArmySudanEthiopiaWarTension

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...