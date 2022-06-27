Al Burhan Arrives on Ethiopia's Border After Death of 8 Sudanese Soldiers

Sources confirmed that the Sudanese Army general and the President of the Sudanese Transitional Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan arrived in al-Fashaga area along the Sudanese-Ethiopian border following the killing of 8 Sudanese prisoners in Ethiopia.

Sudanese authorities warned of a harsh response after Ethiopia's killing of seven troops and one civilian who were jailed in Ethiopia, local Sudanese media revealed on Monday.

عاجل | مصدر عسكري سوداني للجزيرة: رئيس مجلس السيادة عبد الفتاح البرهان يصل إلى منطقة الفشقة المحاذية لإثيوبيا — الجزيرة - عاجل (@AJABreaking) June 27, 2022

Furthermore, the Sudanese Armed Forces affirmed that Ethiopia won't get away with this crime which was described as 'treachery', and emphasized that the Sudanese army will respond strongly to this massacre.

According to sources, the tension between Sudan and Ethiopia is expected to further rise after the death of 7 soldiers and a civilian at the hands of Ethiopian army forces.