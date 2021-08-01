Al Jazeera Broadcasts Live From Cairo After an 8-Year Ban

Al Bawaba-The Qatari-based Al Jazeera Arabic satellite news channel has started broadcasting live from Egypt. This is the first time it has done so after it was banned eight years ago.

Al-Jazeera broadcasts live from #Egypt after 8 years of break.

📸 pic.twitter.com/tW077kxIv7 — Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) July 31, 2021

According to the Turkish news agency Anadolu Agency Al Jazeera began its first broadcast on Saturday. It added its offices in Cairo were closed on 14 August 2013 after security forces broke up demonstrations in Rabia and Al Nahda Squares in the Egyptian capital.

Qatar’s Al Jazeera television broadcasts live from Egypt after 8-year hiatus https://t.co/PGzNLzEWH4 — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) August 1, 2021

Veteran anchor Shareen Abu Aqleh, who normally reports from the occupied Palestinian territories made the first broadcast on 31 July reporting on the visit of the Algerian Foreign Minister to Cairo.

قناة #الجزيرة تبث من مصر بعد 8 سنوات من القطيعة، كتأكيد على القاعدة الأولى في السياسة وهي المصالح.



Al Jazeera broadcasts from #Egypt after 8 years of break, as a confirmation of the first rule in politics, which is interests. pic.twitter.com/AhhPyLRoHR — Ahmed Elkomi 🇵🇸 (@ahmedelkomi1) July 31, 2021

Al Jazeera staff welcomed the first broadcasts direct from Egypt according to reports.