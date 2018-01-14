Al-Waleed Bin Talal Reportedly Negotiating Settlement for Release

Bin Talal, one of the richest men in the world, faces allegations of extortion, bribery and money laundering (AFP/File)

Billionaire Saudi Prince al-Waleed bin Talal, who has been detained for more than two months as part of a royal purge, is reportedly negotiating a possible settlement with authorities, amid reports that he has been subjected to torture in detention.

A senior Saudi official requesting anonymity said on Sunday that bin Talal had offered to pay a fee for his release, but it did not match the amount demanded by authorities.

“He offered a certain figure but it doesn’t meet the figure required from him, and until today the attorney-general hasn’t approved it,” the official said.

A second informed source told Reuters on Saturday that the Saudi prince had offered to make a “donation” to Riyadh from assets of his own choosing, avoiding any admission of wrongdoing.

However, the Saudi government had rejected those terms, the source added.

Prince al-Waleed was one of the businessmen and royals rounded up in November 2017 in an alleged “anti-corruption campaign” spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Bin Talal, one of the richest men in the world, faces allegations of extortion, bribery and money laundering.

Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported that the authorities in Saudi Arabia were a whopping demanding $6 billion from bin Talal in return for his release.

Many of the detainees have been released so far after forking out exorbitant amounts.

In late November, Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah, head of the Saudi National Guard, was released after paying a reported $1 billion.

