Alarm Bells! Jordan Detains Two 'Incoming' Journalists Under Its Cyber Crime Law

Published March 8th, 2022 - 11:49 GMT
Daoud Kuttab
Daoud Kuttab (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Just what is happening to journalism and journalists in Jordan? This is what everybody wants to know. 


Alarming! The Jordan authorities just detained, and within one day of each other, two prominent journalists coming into the Kingdom from the United States. 


First, Taghreed Risheq  and then Daoud Kuttab were detained and questioned. Some people made a complaint about them related to cyber crimes and writing online which is becoming a sensitive topic in Jordan and the Arab world.

Both journalists, and who hold US citizenship, say they don't know why they have been detained and complaints made against them. But their arrest and questioning at the Jordan International Airport is related to the Jordan Cyber Crime Law and which is today taken very seriously by the authorities in the Kingdom.


The social media has been rife with the news of the detentions. Both were released shortly afterwards on bail. The two are respected journalists who have long been in the media and have been vocal in their views but nothing like this ever happened before they say.


Risheq is an award-winning journalist and is the media manager of the “Democracy for the Arab World Now, or DAWN that is based in Washington according to its twitter page. 

On the other hand, Kuttab is a Palestinian journalist, a media activist and is currently the director-general of the Community Media Network and was at one time a Ferris Professor of Journalism at Princeton University. He has long-lived in Amman and is the director of community Al Balad Radio station.

 


Their arrests have sent many alarm bells ringing about freedom of the press. Many on the social media said their detention, even though for a short, while says much about new crackdown and restrictions on journalists and press freedoms. 
 

