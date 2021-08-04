  1. Home
Alert: ‘80% of Gazans Live in The Dark' – ICRC Report

ALBAWABA - Gaza is in the dark. In a recent study by the International Committee of the Red Cross, the organization stated that 80 percent of the Gaza population suffer from deep cuts in electricity.

The ICRC study posted on the Reliefweb website it stated that “80% of Gaza’s population live much of their lives in the dark, with only 10-12 hours of electricity per day. The study adds electricity cuts are likely to worsen in the peak says of the summer “with the majority of the population unable to refrigerate food and wastewater treatment plant unable to operate.”

The sever cuts in electricity is taking its toll on the people with 94% of those survey in the study say its effecting them psychologically and their mental health is deteriorating. Last May’s war on Gaza has damaged major infrastructure and power plants with power supply lines disrupted.  Today electricity is available for only 4-5 hours per day.

“While some can afford additional electricity supply through generators at least 500,000 people cannot afford additional power, so they are forced to spend most of their day without electricity,” as reported in the Palestine Chronicle.

Gaza is under a 12-year economic siege imposed by Israel. Among many other things it limits the fuel needed to supply to the only power plant in the Gaza Strip. Gaza receives electricity from Israel and Egypt.

“Electricity has become an issue in Gaza that profoundly impacts basic services like water supply, wastewater treatment, health facilities, as well as also businesses and irrigation of crops and fruit. Particularly in urban contexts like Gaza, people’s well-being and public health conditions strongly depend on electricity, even after the fighting has ended. In 2021, Gazans should not be living like this. We are calling on the authorities concerned and the international community to recognize the situation and work towards improving it”, says Mirjam Müller, the head of ICRC’s Sub delegation in Gaza.

