Algeria Arrests Former Minister on Corruption Charges

Algerian judicial authorities continued their wide-scale anti-corruption campaign targeting senior officials from the era of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika (1999 - 2019).

Algeria's supreme court on Monday placed former Minister of Solidarity Said Berkat under custody on charges of “exploiting his job to conclude an illegal transaction, counterfeiting in public statements, and wasting public funds.”

Berkat, a 71-year-old senator, had voluntarily relinquished his parliamentary immunity a couple of weeks ago amidst arguments over his innocence from the corruption and bad governance charges he has been facing.

According to the country’s state agency, the Public Prosecutor's Office in the Supreme Court had initiated judicial follow-up proceedings against Barakat after he voluntarily relinquished his parliamentary immunity as a result of being accused of “punitive acts.”

Berkat worked under Bouteflika’s regime when he came to power in 1999. He was named for the portfolios of agriculture, health, and national solidarity.

On Sunday, another former Minister of National Solidarity, Djamel Ould Abbes, was also put in custody over the same charges, several hours of questioning for alleged wrongdoing when he was government minister during Bouteflika's first term, 1999-2004.





Accusations include falsifying official documents and abusing his office for personal enrichment, according to the state television report.

He also relinquished his parliamentary immunity on June 12 before a closed session was held by the Parliament’s supreme chamber to decide on the request of the Minister of Justice on activating the procedures for lifting their parliamentary immunity.

Ould Abbes served as Secretary-General of the National Liberation Front (FLN) between 2016 and 2018, and he was known for his strong support for Bouteflika.

On April 30, MP and businessman Mohamed Ghali was elected as Secretary General of the FLN, replacing the former leadership assigned by Bouteflika.

Since Bouteflika’s resignation on April 2, following mass protests backed by Army Chief Gaed Salah, a series of arrests took place involving senior officials and businessmen affiliated with the authority, especially Bouteflika’s family, AFP reported.

Demonstrators in these protests have been calling for democracy and the rule of law.

