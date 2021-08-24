Algeria Cuts Off Diplomatic Relations With Morocco

Algeria on Tuesday decided to sever relations with its neighbor Morocco, accusing Rabat of having "hostile tendencies" towards it.

Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra told a press conference that Algeria’s decision to cut ties with Morocco will be effective as of Tuesday, adding that the decision came under the guidance of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

"When ties are severed, this is followed by a review of all relations, and checking what is to be canceled and what is to be kept," he said.

Lamamra added that severing diplomatic relations will not harm the citizens of the two countries, as consulates will continue to function normally.

There was no comment from the Moroccan authorities on the move.

On Aug. 18, the Algerian presidency said in a statement that "continued hostile acts" by Morocco require a review of relations between the two countries and intensification of security monitoring along the western borders.

Relations between the two countries have strained for decades against the backdrop of the disputed Sahara region between Rabat and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front.