In Algeria: Is Ex-Premier Dead or Alive in Prison?

A state television report on former Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia’s alleged death has sparked rumors on his deteriorating health condition while behind bars.

The ex-PM had stated during one of his trials that he was fighting cancer.

On Tuesday, journalists quoted Ouyahia associates as saying that the report on his death was a “rumor.”

Media outlets expected on Tuesday an explanation from the public prosecution, being the body responsible for the condition of prisoners.

A doctor at Mustapha Pasha University Hospital in Algiers told Asharq Al-Awsat that the administration of the prison, where Ouyahia is incarcerated, has transferred him to hospital several times in the past two months for medical tests.

He pointed out that news of his alleged death would have been announced by the hospital if it were true.

The doctor affirmed that the former premier has “serious health problems.”

Ouyahia, who has been jailed on corruption charges, told the judge in a hearing earlier this month that he was suffering from cancer.

However, unlike Abdelmalik Sellal, also a former prime minister, he didn’t appeal to the court to take his health condition into consideration and reduce his prison term.

Last year, a court jailed Ouyahia, who served four times as PM under former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, for 15 years and Sellal, who served twice as premier, to 12 years in corruption cases.

