Algerian MPs May Dismiss Top Boss in Ruling FLN Over Corruption

Leaders in Algeria’s ruling majority, the National Liberation Front party, are seeking to dismiss parliament member Mohamed Djemai, who is also FLN’s secretary general.

This move comes in line with procedures to lift off his parliamentary immunity in preparation for his prosecution on corruption charges.

Djemai is one of the businessmen close to former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and is said to be affiliated with army Chief of Staff General Gaed Salah.

FLN’s politburo will meet Thursday to discuss arrangements to assign a substitute for Djemai from the party’s members until an exceptional conference is held to select a new secretary general.

Djemai was elected in May, replacing Moad Bouchareb, who was also Algeria’s parliament speaker. The change came in line with the rebellion against Bouteflika, the party's president.

Many people were surprised by his appointment as the part’s secretary general after he had come under suspicion of involvement in corruption.

His election coincided with a major war against corruption waged by the new authority and resulted in jailing two former prime ministers, several ministers, and businessmen.





The Algerian Justice Ministry requested on Tuesday to lift the parliamentary immunity of Djemai.

Two other parliament members, Smail Benhamadi, and Berri Saker, are also subject to the same request.

Former Minister of National Solidarity Djamel Ould Abbes, 85, was also put in custody on charges of exploiting his job to conclude an illegal transaction, counterfeiting, and wasting public funds when he was government minister during Bouteflika’s first term, 1999-2004.

He served as FLN Secretary General between 2016 and 2018, and he was known for his strong support for Bouteflika.

Algeria's supreme court also placed former Minister of Solidarity Said Berkat under custody on the same charges.

In this context, dozens of parliamentarians are under judicial monitoring and travel bans.

Most of these parliamentarians are businessmen who have amassed huge wealth due to deals and privileges obtained for their close relations to the former authority.

They are known for having good relations with the former president's brother, Said Bouteflika, currently imprisoned for conspiring against the state army and authority.

This article has been adapted from its original source.