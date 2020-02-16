Algerian PM Seeks Produce Roadmap to Resolve The Economic Crisis in The Country

While the Algerian presidency is looking for ways to defuse social and development anxieties that were inherited from the bad policies of the former regime headed by Abdulaziz Bouteflika, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad defended the government’s action plan before the upper house of Parliament.

The Algerian presidency will be holding a two-day meeting with ministers and 48 local governors in order to produce a roadmap to resolve the economic crisis ravaging the country.

Interior Ministry officials said that the state’s presidential meeting with governors, who represent the government at the local level, will address “improving the lives of citizens.”

A government source told Asharq Al-Awsat that Djerad “is charged by the President with the responsibility of dismantling mines which were installed by President Bouteflika's wrong policies.”

According to the same source, Djerad is tasked with reversing the effect of major mistakes committed in the past two decades. This includes investment projects which were entrusted to businessmen and received large funds thanks to government bank loans, yet failed to deliver on their promise to better the lives of citizens.

The state, during the era of Bouteflika, allocated $ 800 billion to development projects but the results were disappointing because of corruption.

On another note, Djerad said Saturday that the president of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the government were determined to forge ahead with all national forces to protect Algeria from any danger.

"The president of the Republic and his government are determined to go forward with all domestic forces, through dialogue, consultation, and genuine partnership, to protect Algeria against any danger," Djerad said while presenting the government's action plan at the Council of the Nation (upper house of Parliament).

In this respect, the Prime Minister stressed "the responsibility of all political forces, the economic, social and scientific elites, as well as citizens in the construction of Algeria, for which millions of mujahideen (freedom fighters) and martyrs have paid a heavy price since 1830."

