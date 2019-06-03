Algerians Reject Extending the Term of The Interim President

Algeria’s constitutional council on Sunday extended the term of the country’s interim President Abdelkader Ben Saleh.

The council announced that it was impossible to hold elections on July 4 called by Ben Saleh and was highly rejected by the country's opposition and popular forces.

In a statement, the constitutional council said it recognized that the primary task of Ben Saleh was to organize the presidential elections, noting that, however, the "proper conditions" for holding these elections have yet to be made available.





For observers, the council's statement is considered as a constitutional advisory by which the mandate of Ben Saleh will be extended until next presidential elections.

Ben Saleh took office temporarily on April 9, succeeding Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was ousted by a continuing popular uprising.

According to the country’s constitution, Ben Saleh has a mandate as interim president for 90 days which will end on July 4, the day he chose to hold presidential elections.

However, Ben Saleh was not able to convince the Algerian political forces to take part in the presidential elections which prompted the council to extend his term.

