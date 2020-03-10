Algerians Slam ‘Political Police’ For Detention of 4 Activists

Human rights activists and lawyers in Algeria protested Monday the “interference of ‘political police’ in judicial affairs” after authorities extended the detention of four activists, including journalist Khaled Drareni, a correspondent for Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and French TV5.

Media circles had expected journalist Samir Belarbi and activists Suleiman Hamtouche and Toufik Hassani to be released after they appeared in court. They were detained for two nights at a police station.

However, the prosecutor decided to extend their detention without interrogating them.

Abdelghani Badi, one of the most prominent lawyers defending the detainees, told reporters that the security services that conducted the initial investigations asked the prosecution for an extension to continue their inquiry.

He wondered: “Why would they need more time given that they are looking into simple and clear facts?”

Badi confirmed the activists were detained during a protest in Algiers on Saturday. Drareni was photographing the demonstration, while Belarbi, Hamtouche and Hassani were among the participants. They were arrested along with 30 others, who were later released.

Badi feared that security services were looking to fabricate charges against the four activists.

He cited the Minister of Justice who had previously boasted that no journalists were being detained because of their profession. He refuted the allegation, saying his client was still in custody.



Badi criticized the “political police”, describing it as “a cancer that is hindering the establishment of the new Algeria promised by President [Abdelmadjid] Tebboune.”

Amnesty International’s office in Algeria strongly condemned the arrest of Drareni and the activists.

It is unacceptable to arrest a journalist while practicing his profession, just as it is unacceptable to arrest peaceful demonstrators, it said.

The media is the pillar of the new republic if Tebboune wants to build the state on sound foundations, according to Amnesty official.

In a statement, Reporters Without Borders condemned Drareni’s arrest, affirming its full support to him and calling for his immediate release.

He was summoned for interrogation two months ago by the security agency, where he was questioned about the photos and news he published regarding the popular demonstrations.

He wrote on his Twitter that authorities asked him to stop posting, but he defied their warnings.

Belarbi was acquitted a month ago, after five months in prison over charges of “weakening the morale of the army.”

