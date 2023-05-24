Iran names Alireza Enayati as ambassador to Saudi Arabia

ALBAWABA - After seven years, Iran appointed Alireza Enayati as the country's new ambassador to Saudi Arabia, nearly two months after restoring diplomatic ties with Iran.

Enayati previously served as Iran's ambassador to Kuwait, the foreign minister's assistant, and the foreign ministry's director general of Gulf affairs. He played a major role in the negotiations that led to the reconciliation between Tehran and Riyadh in a China-brokered deal.

NEW 🚨 Iran names ambassador to Saudi after seven-year gap https://t.co/AthhxWaBNH — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 24, 2023

Both countries severed ties amid the ransacking of the Saudi embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad by Iranian pro-government mobs.

In a news briefing on Monday, the Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State Matthew Miller said: “We welcome continued diplomatic engagement in the region, but if any such diplomatic engagements could lead Iran to curtail its malign activities in the region, we would, of course, support that,”

On April 12, Iran's embassy in Riyadh reopened its doors for the first time in seven years, but it remains unknown when the Enayati would arrive in Riyadh.