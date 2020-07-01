All 15 UNSC Members Denounce Houthi Drone Attacks on Saudi Arabia

All 15 members of the United Nations Security Council unanimously denounced the recent unmanned aerial vehicles and missile attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The UNSC also welcomed the announcement, brokered by the Arab Coalition, of a ceasefire in Abyan governorate between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) and the deployment of Coalition ceasefire monitors.

The Council highly appreciated the efforts of the Arab Coalition, and stressed the need to implement the Riyadh Agreement.

“The Members of the Security Council reiterated their endorsement of the Secretary-General’s call of 25 March for those fighting in Yemen to immediately cease hostilities, and condemned the recent UAV and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia as well as escalations of aerial and ground violence in the Yemen conflict,” a statement from the Council read.

Its members spoke of their support for Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and his efforts to reach agreement on a nationwide ceasefire which will aid in the resumption of the political process based on UN resolutions, especially Resolution 2216, the Gulf Council Initiative and the outcomes of national dialogue.

However, deep concern was expressed by Council members over the “slow pace of negotiations and called on the parties to agree to mediated proposals with haste.”

A recent ceasefire announced between the Yemeni government and the STC was praised by the UNSC, while member states called for implementing the provisions of the Riyadh Agreement.

In a statement, the UNSC called on Yemen's stakeholders to apply the Agreement immediately and to adhere to well faith in order for peace to return to the country.

It also urged the parties to constructively engage with the UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, in implementing the mutually-agreed on arrangements to ensure regular inflow of fuel to the Yemeni western port of Hodeidah.

The UNSC members expressed great anxiety about the growing risk of Safer tanker's explosion, which could cause environmental, economic and humanitarian disaster for Yemen and neighbors.

The Houthis need to immediately allow the UN technical experts an unconditioned access to assess the tanker, conduct any potential urgent repairs and report recommendations on how to take crude out of the FSO facility, the statement said.

The UNSC members expressed deep concern at Yemen's humanitarian situation and called on all donors to intensify lifesaving efforts in Yemen.

They also called for all steps possible to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease among the most vulnerable people – women and children in particular – underlining the need for transparently responding to the pandemic and facilitating the healthcare workers' duty, particularly in north of Yemen.

This article has been adapted from its original source.