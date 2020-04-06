All Arrivals to Germany Subjected to a Two-Week Quarantine

All people arriving Germany from abroad will be subject to a two-week quarantine, local media reported on Monday.

German news agency DPA reported that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s “crisis cabinet” today rolled out new guidelines to fight the coronavirus.

Germans, EU citizens and third-country nationals arriving in the country from abroad must stay in quarantine for two weeks, according to the report.

Diplomats, doctors and health care workers are exempt from the requirement.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the country surpassed 100,000 on Monday with at least 1,500 deaths.

Germany currently has the fourth highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, following behind the U.S., Spain and Italy.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the COVID-19 virus has spread to at least 183 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 1.28 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the global death toll nearing 70,000 and over 265,000 recoveries.

This article has been adapted from its original source.