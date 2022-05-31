All of Jordan Can be Lit For 80 Years Says Atomic Energy Chief Dr Khaled Toukan

ALBAWABA - Its trending, its nuclear energy and its in Jordan with plenty of hashtags including (#هيئة_الطاقة #خالد_طوقان #الأردن).
" مشروع الطاقة النووية وأثره على الأردن"— قناة المملكة (@AlMamlakaTV) May 31, 2022
حديث الليلة في #صوت_المملكة
مع ضيف الحلقة:
رئيس هيئة الطاقة الذرية الأردنية خالد طوقان#الأردن #هنا_المملكة pic.twitter.com/uhXV6yrXr3
The Jordan Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Dr Khaled Toukan plainly said the quantities of uranium found in the Swaqa area can illuminate Jordan for the next 80 years.
خالد طوقان: "الكعكة الصفراء" في منطقة سواقة تضيء الأردن 80 عاما— جريدة الغد (@AlghadNews) May 30, 2022
https://t.co/i8tw7eu8dv #الغد #الأردن pic.twitter.com/d1OkdEA2Nl
Wow! That's is a statement that should be looked at and considered carefully. Swaqa lies 125 kilometers southeast Amman in Jordan. It means bountiful energy for the Kingdom for years to come.
Dr Toukan explained that Jordan is rich in uranium ores, adding that the Kingdom has 42 thousand tons of these materials in reserve and these have been tapped over the last six years by Jordanian geologists.
طوقان : كميات اليورانيوم في منطقة سواقة تضيء الأردن 80 عاما .— قناة اليرموك الفضائية (@YarmoukTvSat) May 30, 2022
قال #رئيس_هيئة_الطاقة_الذرية_الأردنية خالد طوقان، الاثنين، إن #الأردن غني بخامات #اليورانيوم، موضحا أن "جرى تبويب 42 ألف طن من #الكعكة_الصفراء على مدى 6 أعوام بعد عمل مضنٍ من الجيولوجيين".#قناة_اليرموك#قريبون_منكم pic.twitter.com/fWy4zn7XY4
This is huge potential and if translated into fuel and clean energy this could be astronomical as each kilogram of the material is equivalent to 55 barrels of oil. He continued in an interview with Jordan's Al Mamlaka TV that after the building of Jordan's nuclear reactors to produce electricity, "we only need 400 tons to light up all of Jordan."
