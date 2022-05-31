All of Jordan Can be Lit For 80 Years Says Atomic Energy Chief Dr Khaled Toukan

ALBAWABA - Its trending, its nuclear energy and its in Jordan with plenty of hashtags including (#هيئة_الطاقة #خالد_طوقان #الأردن).

" مشروع الطاقة النووية وأثره على الأردن"



حديث الليلة في #صوت_المملكة



مع ضيف الحلقة:



رئيس هيئة الطاقة الذرية الأردنية خالد طوقان#الأردن #هنا_المملكة pic.twitter.com/uhXV6yrXr3 — قناة المملكة (@AlMamlakaTV) May 31, 2022

The Jordan Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Dr Khaled Toukan plainly said the quantities of uranium found in the Swaqa area can illuminate Jordan for the next 80 years.

Wow! That's is a statement that should be looked at and considered carefully. Swaqa lies 125 kilometers southeast Amman in Jordan. It means bountiful energy for the Kingdom for years to come.

Dr Toukan explained that Jordan is rich in uranium ores, adding that the Kingdom has 42 thousand tons of these materials in reserve and these have been tapped over the last six years by Jordanian geologists.

طوقان : كميات اليورانيوم في منطقة سواقة تضيء الأردن 80 عاما .

قال #رئيس_هيئة_الطاقة_الذرية_الأردنية خالد طوقان، الاثنين، إن #الأردن غني بخامات #اليورانيوم، موضحا أن "جرى تبويب 42 ألف طن من #الكعكة_الصفراء على مدى 6 أعوام بعد عمل مضنٍ من الجيولوجيين".#قناة_اليرموك#قريبون_منكم pic.twitter.com/fWy4zn7XY4 — قناة اليرموك الفضائية (@YarmoukTvSat) May 30, 2022

This is huge potential and if translated into fuel and clean energy this could be astronomical as each kilogram of the material is equivalent to 55 barrels of oil. He continued in an interview with Jordan's Al Mamlaka TV that after the building of Jordan's nuclear reactors to produce electricity, "we only need 400 tons to light up all of Jordan."