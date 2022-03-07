All Set! Washington Prepares to Re-Join JCPOA With Iran in Vienna

  1. Home
Published March 7th, 2022 - 09:09 GMT
ALBAWABA - Today is Monday; this is the day when the United States is supposed to re-join the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The US Special Envoy to Iran Rob Malley remains in the Austrian capital of Vienna. According to media reports Iranian delegates are engaged with United States officials.

They are engaging in a final round of indirect talks that is mediated by Russia and China and the rest of the European delegates that include French, British and German delegates to sign the entry of Washington into the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) deal.


