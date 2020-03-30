America: Wall Street Executive Dies from COVID-19 Complications

An executive at New York-based investment firm Jefferies Financial Group died Sunday from complications of the coronavirus, the company said.

Jefferies announced the death of Peregrine 'Peg' Broadbent, the chief financial officer of the investment bank Jefferies Group. He was 56.

'For over a dozen years, Peg has been our CFO and partner, and helped us build Jefferies from less than half its current size, and navigate through hard times and good times,' Jefferies Chief Executive Rich Handler said in the statement.

Company leaders said in the statement that they were heartbroken and credited Broadbent with helping over the past dozen years in building Jefferies Group up.

The leaders lauded Broadbent's 'decency, calmness and dry wit.'

'The loss of Peg is incredibly personal for us as he was a member of our own extended family. For over a dozen years, Peg has been our CFO and partner, and helped us build Jefferies from less than half its current size, and navigate through hard times and good times.

'He has also been a much-loved and respected leader to the incredible global team that provides the support, foundation and glue across our firm.



'But Peg was so much more. Part of what made Peg the great partner he was to all of us was his core humanity.

'No matter what the occasion, his decency, calmness and dry wit were always there, always making things better.

'We will miss him terribly.'

Jefferies said Broadbent is survived by his wife and five children.

Jefferies Financial CFO Teri Gendron has been appointed as the interim CFO of Jefferies Group, the company said in a statement.

His death is the first high-profile financial figure to have been linked to the disease.

Broadbent, a native of the United Kingdom, grew up in London and Dorset.

He earned a bachelor's of science from the University of Exeter, where he studied accounting.

After his graduation, he began his working career at Coopers & Lybrand, a company that later became PricewaterhouseCoopers after it merged with Price Waterhouse.

Broadbent then joined Morgan Stanley in 1991, according to the Financial Times.

He spent 16 years at Morgan Stanley before he was hired by Jefferies to be the company's chief financial officer.

This article has been adapted from its original source.