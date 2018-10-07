American Choppers Airlift ISIS Members from Syria as Reported

American helicopters (Shutterstock)

American helicopters have reportedly airlifted foreign and wounded members of the ISIS Takfiri terrorist group from Syria's oil-rich eastern Dayr al-Zawr Province.

Syrian media quoted local sources as saying that the militants had been relocated from the town of al-Shaafah near the Iraqi border to an unknown location on Saturday night.

It was not the first airlifting of terrorists by the U.S. in Syria as there has already been numerous reports of such transfers.

The evacuation comes amid fresh sweeping advances by Syrian army soldiers and allied fighters against the Takfiris on the battlefield.

In recent months, ISIS has been driven out of much of the territory under its control.

Latest reports say there has been clashes between ISIS elements and the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a U.S.-backed coalition of mainly Kurdish militants, around the Dayr al-Zawr city of Hajin.

The skirmishes have left a number of people dead and injured on both sides.

Last September, Syrian government forces managed to enter Dayr al-Zawr city, breaking an ISIS siege of nearly three years on government-held parts of the provincial capital.

Two months later, the Syrian military announced that it had fully liberated the Dayr al-Zawr city of Bukamal, ISIS's last urban stronghold in the country.

Now, ISIS controls small pockets of Dayr al-Zawr Province, much of them empty desert.

The Syrian army currently prepares for ridding the northwestern Idlib Province of several foreign-backed militant groups.

This article has been adapted from its original source.