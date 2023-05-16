American convoy attacked in Nigeria

ALBAWABA - A U.S. convoy vehicles was attacked in Nigeria, but no American citizens were injured, the White House announced Tuesday.
The White House said that a U.S. convoy vehicle was attacked in Nigeria. No U.S. citizens were hurt.
— CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) May 16, 2023
"What I can tell you is that there were no American casualties," said John Kirby, spokesperson for the National Security Council.
WHITE HOUSE'S KIRBY: A U.S. CONVOY VEHICLE WAS ATTACKED IN NIGERIA
— *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) May 16, 2023
"We know there have been some casualties, maybe even some deaths, but I don't want to get too ahead of our current situation," Kirby added.
The White House did not disclose other details about the attack nor the preparator(s).
You may also like
Breaking News
On