American convoy attacked in Nigeria

ALBAWABA - A U.S. convoy vehicles was attacked in Nigeria, but no American citizens were injured, the White House announced Tuesday.

"What I can tell you is that there were no American casualties," said John Kirby, spokesperson for the National Security Council.

"We know there have been some casualties, maybe even some deaths, but I don't want to get too ahead of our current situation," Kirby added.

The White House did not disclose other details about the attack nor the preparator(s).