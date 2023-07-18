Breaking Headline

American national crosses North Korea border

Published July 18th, 2023 - 10:25 GMT
North Korea

ALBAWABA - An American citizen is now held in North Korea after crossing the border, a United Nations body revealed on Tuesday.

U.N. Command posted on Twitter sharing more details about the U.S. national saying that during a JSA orientation tour the American national accidentally crossed the border with North Korea "without authorization." 

The U.N. body maintained: "We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident."

