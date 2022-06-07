  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Amnesty Calls on Israel to Free French-Palestinian Defender Salah Hammouri

Amnesty Calls on Israel to Free French-Palestinian Rights Defender Salah Hammouri

Published June 7th, 2022 - 06:54 GMT
Salah Hammouri
Salah Hammouri (AFP/Getty Images)

ALBAWABA - French-Palestinian Salah Hammouri must be freed from Israeli jail. His name is trending on the social media. 

Amnesty International is in the forefront calling on Israel to release the human rights defender. His administrative detention has been extended for another three months according to Anadolu

His names is trending under the hashtags of (@JusticeForSalah #JusticeForSalah #French) and many more including (#OPT #humanrights). 

“The Israeli authorities must immediately release Salah Hammouri,” Heba Morayef, Amnesty’s Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement according to the Turkish news agency.

Hammouri works for Palestinian NGO Addameer and held by Israel since March 7 and the French Foreign Ministry is now calling for his release states the Arab Organization for Human Rights in the UK. 

This is what one tweet said:

Another adds:

This is him as well: 

 

“Instead of Salah Hammouri going home to his family today, he is facing another three months of incarceration,” Morayef said. “His detention could even be extended further and used against him to expedite his forcible deportation from Jerusalem,” she told Anadolu.

According to the New York-based rights group, Israel has been seeking to revoke Hammouri’s permanent resident status since September 2022 on the grounds of “breach of allegiance” to the state of Israel, putting him at risk of deportation.


Morayef also called on Israeli authorities to immediately release all those held in administrative detention “unless they are promptly charged with an internationally recognizable offence and tried in proceedings that adhere to international fair trial standards.”


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...