Amnesty Calls on Israel to Free French-Palestinian Rights Defender Salah Hammouri

ALBAWABA - French-Palestinian Salah Hammouri must be freed from Israeli jail. His name is trending on the social media.

Israel/OPT: Release Salah Hammouri from unjust administrative detention

Amnesty International is in the forefront calling on Israel to release the human rights defender. His administrative detention has been extended for another three months according to Anadolu.

Israel must release Palestinian human rights defender Salah Hammouri and end all threats to deport him from his home city Jerusalem. We demand @JusticeForSalah and all those facing persecution by Israel’s apartheid regime. #JusticeForSalah



TAKE ACTION

His names is trending under the hashtags of (@JusticeForSalah #JusticeForSalah #French) and many more including (#OPT #humanrights).

“The Israeli authorities must immediately release Salah Hammouri,” Heba Morayef, Amnesty’s Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement according to the Turkish news agency.

#French Foreign Ministry called for Palestinian-French lawyer Salah

Hammouri’s rights to “be respected” and expressed hope for his release.



more:

Hammouri works for Palestinian NGO Addameer and held by Israel since March 7 and the French Foreign Ministry is now calling for his release states the Arab Organization for Human Rights in the UK.

@Amnesty: 'Since March, the #Israeli authorities have arbitrarily detained #SalahHammouri without charge or trial in an obvious attempt to muzzle his work on #humanrights. It is outrageous that he now has to serve yet another 3 months in detention.'

The #Israeli authorities must immediately release #humanrights defender #SalahHammouri! His #administrativedetention, which has been extended for another 3 months, is unjust! He also has to be allowed to keep his residency status in Jerusalem!

“Instead of Salah Hammouri going home to his family today, he is facing another three months of incarceration,” Morayef said. “His detention could even be extended further and used against him to expedite his forcible deportation from Jerusalem,” she told Anadolu.

According to the New York-based rights group, Israel has been seeking to revoke Hammouri’s permanent resident status since September 2022 on the grounds of “breach of allegiance” to the state of Israel, putting him at risk of deportation.



Morayef also called on Israeli authorities to immediately release all those held in administrative detention “unless they are promptly charged with an internationally recognizable offence and tried in proceedings that adhere to international fair trial standards.”