Amnesty: Over 115 Killed in Iran Security Crackdown

Amnesty International announced Saturday that at least 115 people have been killed by security forces as authorities continued to quell protesters.

In a tweet, the agency said: “According to credible reports we have continued to receive, security forces in Iran have unlawfully killed at least 115 protesters.”

“We believe the real number is much higher and are continuing to investigate,” it added.

“We urge states to bring Iran's authorities to account,” it demanded.



Protests began in several areas on November 15 after the government announced gasoline price hikes of at least 50% and imposed rationing. The unrest spread to at least 100 towns and cities as demonstrators demanded senior officials step down.

The US imposed sanctions on the Iranian information minister on Friday for his role in a nationwide internet shutdown meant to help stifle the protests.

On Thursday, Iran’s National Security Council that had ordered the shutdown approved reactivating fixed-line internet in some areas after a five-day outage.

The restoration of the internet, slow on the first two days, sped up on Saturday, with observatory NetBlocks saying network data showed connectivity was up to 64% of normal levels.

This article has been adapted from its original source.