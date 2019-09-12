Trumpâ€™s Firing Bolton Prevents More Deadly Conflicts in World: Analyst

US President Donald Trumpâ€™s move in firing John Bolton, his National Security Adviser, has probably prevented more deadly conflicts in the world, says an American analyst, calling the hawkish politician one of the main â€œcriminalsâ€ behind the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Walt Peretto, a writer and political analyst in Washington, said that while Boltonâ€™s departure doesnâ€™t change the overall presence of â€œZionistsâ€ around President Donald Trump, it does help reduce the prospects of more military conflicts involving the US.

â€œIt may be that Trump does not have the stomach for war and was irritated by Bolton's openly hawkish reputation and aggressiveness,â€ he told PressTV on Wednesday.

He said it was good that Trump parted ways with Bolton and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, saying that the two had a role in the 9/11 attacks.

â€œJust the fact that two major 9/11 criminals such as Bolton and counselor Rudolph Giuliani were in the Trump administration is telling,â€ Peretto said. â€œTrump probably had some personality issues dealing with these hardened criminals and prefers people around him that he feels he's more in tune with.â€

Trump told reporters during an Oval Office meeting on Wednesday afternoon that he would make an announcement on Boltonâ€™s replacement next week.





â€œJohn wasnâ€™t in line with what we were doing,â€ he said. â€œI hope we left on good stead, but maybe we havenâ€™t.â€

Trump sometimes joked about Bolton's image as a warmonger, reportedly saying in one Oval Office meeting that "John has never seen a war he doesn't like."

He announced Boltonâ€™s dismissal in a tweet on Tuesday, saying he had â€œdisagreed strongly with many of his suggestions,â€ presumably meaning the hawkish politicianâ€™s advocacy for regime change in Syria, Venezuela, North Korea and Iran.

Peretto said Boltonâ€™s removal was not a sign of disarray in Trumpâ€™s administration because he â€œis surrounded by enough handlers to keep things flowing in the way they see fit.â€

â€œWhen Bolton was first hired I thought this was about getting more openly aggressive hawks into place as prelude to more wars of aggression,â€ he argued.

â€œEither Trump's handlers are not ready for additional wars at this time or Bolton was too irritating to Trump and the president exercised his autonomy to get rid of him at this time.â€

â€œBut the departure of Bolton along with Giuliani seems like a respite for the time being from more wars of aggression and the perception that Trump is surrounded by war hawks and criminals,â€ Peretto concluded.

This article has been adapted from its original source.