Another 3 Quran copies desecrated in Sweden

Published February 2nd, 2023 - 10:25 GMT
Copenhagen
Police secures the area in front of a mosque in Copenhagen, where Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan has annonced to burn a copy of the Koran on January 27, 2023. Turkey summoned Denmark's ambassador on January 27, 2023 to condemn a protest at which far-right extremist Paludan burned the Koran over Ankara's refusal to let Sweden and Finland join NATO.

Three copies of the Quran were found desecrated in Sweden, media reports said Wednesday. 

A copy of the holy book on which death threats were written was found at a bus station and two other were found at different locations in Ronneby, according to Swedish broadcaster, SVT.

Gudlaug Hilmarsdottir, a member of the Islamic community in Ronneby, told SVT that the Quran is guidance and the community is extremely sad about the attack.

In 2020, a burned copy of the Quran and bacon were left outside of a mosque in Ronneby.

Police described it as a "hate crime" and launched an investigation but no perpetrators were found.

Last month, Danish-Swedish extremist Rasmus Paludan and Edwin Wagensveld, a far-right Dutch politician and leader of the Islamophobic group, Pegida, separately burned copies of Islam's holy book in Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark.

