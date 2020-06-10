Anti-Algerian Lobbies in France Will Not Affect Relations Between The Two Countries

Spokesman for the Algerian presidency Mohamed Saeed recalled on Tuesday the issue of the “offensive documentary”, which had strained relations with France.

In late May, French satellite channel France 5 aired a documentary on the Algerian Hirak (protest movement), prompting Algiers to immediately summon its ambassador in Paris for “consultations.”

Saeed slammed “French ideological lobbies that harbor historical hatred for Algeria because it did not swallow the bitter pill of the African country’s independence from France.”

“These lobbies act in such way whenever there is rapprochement between Algeria and France in order to damage bilateral ties,” he explained, stressing that such actions harm France’s interests more than Algeria’s.

The lobbies will achieve none of their goals in Algeria, he vowed.

“The relationship with France is good, and it has been agreed to take into account the common interest,” he said, in references to the telephone call between President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier this week.

Both presidents discussed the controversial documentary, which sparked outrage among Algerians, Saeed added, highlighting the good relations and sincere intentions between both countries and their presidents.

Spokeswoman for France's Foreign Ministry said in this regard that freedom of the press in France “is protected by laws,” stressing that authorities “have no control over the media.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.