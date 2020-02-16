Antonio Guterres Arrives in Pakistan for Four-Day Visit

The head of the UN arrived in Pakistan on Sunday for a four-day visit to the country.

Upon his arrival in Islamabad, Antonio Guterres was received by senior Pakistani officials including the country's permanent UN representative Munir Akram.

Guterres will deliver a keynote address at an international conference on Afghan refugees in Pakistan, according to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

Before his departure for Islamabad, Guterres praised Pakistan on Twitter as "one of the most consistent and reliable contributors" to UN peacekeeping efforts "around the world."

During his stay in Islamabad, he will meet with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

"During the visit, our leadership will share Pakistan's perspective on all aspects of Jammu and Kashmir dispute," said the ministry.

Guterres will also visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Saheb, situated in Narowal -- some 115 kilometers (71 miles) from the provincial capital Lahore in the northeastern Punjab province.

Gurdwara Kartarpur Saheb is the final resting place of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion, who died in 1539.

Last year in November, Pakistan opened a key border crossing with neighboring India for Sikh pilgrims ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

