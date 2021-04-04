Arab Coalition: Houthi Explosive-laden Boat Destroyed in Red Sea

  1. Home
Published April 4th, 2021 - 06:59 GMT
Arab coalition said it thwarted an imminent hostile attack by a Houthi
A remote-controlled booby-trapped boat destroyed by Arab coalition.

The Arab coalition destroyed a remote-controlled booby-trapped boat in Salif on Saturday, Al-Ekhbariya reported.

The coalition said it thwarted an imminent hostile attack by a Houthi booby-trapped boat in the southern Red Sea.


The Houthi militia continues to threaten shipping lines and global trade, the coalition said.

The Houthis are using the Stockholm Agreement as an umbrella to launch hostile attacks from Hodeidah, the coalition added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

