Arab Coalition: Houthi Explosive-laden Boat Destroyed in Red Sea

The Arab coalition destroyed a remote-controlled booby-trapped boat in Salif on Saturday, Al-Ekhbariya reported.

Watch: Reconnaissance footage shows the moment the Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed two explosive drones launched by the Iran-backed #Houthis toward territories within #SaudiArabia.https://t.co/KdQ13GfT4J pic.twitter.com/9TKb7ktXez — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 30, 2021

The coalition said it thwarted an imminent hostile attack by a Houthi booby-trapped boat in the southern Red Sea.



The Houthi militia continues to threaten shipping lines and global trade, the coalition said.

The Houthis are using the Stockholm Agreement as an umbrella to launch hostile attacks from Hodeidah, the coalition added.

ICYMI: Two explosive drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthis targeting the southern region of Saudi Arabia have been intercepted and destroyed, according to a statement from the Arab Coalition.https://t.co/qLMiv3lmi2 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 28, 2021

This article has been adapted from its original source.